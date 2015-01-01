SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Gibbs A, Abdelatif N, Said N, Jewkes R. Glob. Public Health 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2020, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/17441692.2020.1849349

33222619

War and conflict impact on women's mental health and experiences of intimate partner violence (IPV), including in the occupied Palestinian Territories (oPT). Drawing on a cross-sectional population representative sample (n=534) collected in February 2017 in the oPT, we sought to (i) characterise the patterning of occupation-related events among women (18+) living in the oPT, (ii) to descriptively assess factors associated with this patterning, (iii) to assess the health impacts of occupation-related events by this patterning, specifically experience of IPV and poor mental health, and (iv) to assess the pathways through which occupation-related events are associated with IPV experience. Using Latent Class Analysis we identified three 'classes' of exposure to occupation-related events: 1 in 20 experienced multiple forms directed at themselves, their families and homes, 42.3% reported experiences against family members and their homes, and half reported relatively few direct experiences of occupation-related violence. Group membership was associated with increased past year IPV experience, and depressive symptoms. Using structural equation modelling we demonstrate that experiences of occupation-related events increased IPV experience via two mediated pathways; increased gender inequitable attitudes, and increased depressive symptoms and quarrelling with their husband. Preventing IPV requires addressing occupation-related events as well as transforming gender norms.


Language: en

Conflict; survey; Palestine; latent class analysis; structural equation model; violence against women; war

