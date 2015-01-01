Abstract

Traumatic dental injury (TDI) in deciduous teeth can affect itself and subsequent dentition due to its close anatomical relationship with the permanent germ. Besides, it can have psychologically undesirable effects on children and their parents and impact their Oral Health-Related Quality of Life (OHRQoL). In this case report, we aimed to describe a TDI in primary dentition that presented sequel on primary and on permanent dentition as well to describe the impact on OHRQoL after 4 years of follow-up. A 4-year-old boy was referred to the Dental Trauma Care Program (DTCP) six months after an accident at school that resulted in TDI. In deciduous dentition, the tooth 51 presented periapical lesion due to lateral luxation and tooth 61 presented pulp canal obliteration due to a concussion. The teeth received appropriate treatment. After 4 years of follow-up, in the permanent dentition, tooth 11 presented mild disturbance (demarcated opacity) as sequel of TDI in deciduous dentition. The patient's OHRQoL was evaluated throughout this process until the eruption of the permanent tooth. TDI and the sequelae on permanent tooth had a negative impact on the patient's OHRQoL. TDI treatment improved the patient's OHRQoL. This case report reinforces the importance of regular follow-up of traumatized teeth as it can affect both dentitions with a negative impact on OHRQoL.

Language: en