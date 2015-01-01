Abstract

Research has shown that police attendance and the corresponding threat of criminal charges are major deterrents to people seeking emergency medical assistance in the event of an overdose. In response to these barriers, Canada passed the Good Samaritan Drug Overdose Act in 2017, providing immunity from prosecution for simple drug possession to overdose victims or bystanders who phone 911. In theory, this should make people more comfortable seeking emergency supports, but in practice our research found that many remain hesitant because police continue to be routinely dispatched to the overdose site. Based on focus groups and surveys with 109 people who use drugs across Ontario, Canada, our findings show that the vast majority of participants have negative interactions with police, which discourages them from seeking medical assistance at future overdose incidents. Almost all questioned the necessity of dispatching law enforcement to a health emergency that requires medical intervention. As such, this commentary draws on the study's qualitative data to argue that ending routine police attendance at drug overdoses in Ontario would remove a major barrier to calling 911, and thus prevent the further, unnecessary loss of life in the ongoing overdose crisis.

