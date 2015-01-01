SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Mitchell SM, Brown SL, Scanlon F, Swogger MT, Delgado D, Ventura MI, Bolanos AD, Morgan RD. Int. J. Forensic Ment. Health 2020; 19(4): 341-353.

(Copyright © 2020, Simon Fraser University - Mental Health, Law and Policy Institute, Publisher Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/14999013.2020.1775326

33223964 PMCID

This study tested current perceived social support (CPSS) as a moderator of the relation between previous substance use (PSU) and lifetime suicide attempt (SA) history among 200 NGRI inpatients.

RESULTS indicated no significant CPSS main effect. PSU was associated with greater odds of multiple prior lifetime SA. Moderation indicated those low in PSU but high in CPSS were least likely to report multiple prior lifetime SA. Conversely, NGRI inpatients with high CPSS and high PSU were most likely to report multiple lifetime SA. Our study suggests CPSS and PSU assessments may inform suicide risk assessments and interventions among NGRI inpatients.


Language: en

social support; suicide attempt; substance use; suicidal behavior; Criminal responsibility

