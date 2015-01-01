|
Citation
Rezapour M, Wulff SS, Ksaibati K. Int. J. Inj. Control Safe. Promot. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
DOI
PMID
33222655
Abstract
Severe vehicle crashes have resulted in a large-scale social and economic loss. As a result, the reduction of those crashes has become one of the key objectives of policy makers. Although traffic barriers have been utilized to reduce the run-of-road crash severity, still those crashes account for a high number of severe crashes. Previous studies of traffic barrier crashes often either ignore the heterogeneity across different traffic barrier types, or just focus on specific types of traffic barriers. Thus, this study developed a Bayesian Hierarchical model (BHM) to identify the contributory factors impacting the severity of traffic barrier crashes while accounting for that heterogeneity. The assessment of model fit, inter-class correlation (ICC) coefficient, and deviance information criterion (DIC) all favoured the use of the BHM. Besides accounting for the heterogeneity between barrier types, the interaction across variables shoulder width and traffic barrier height were incorporated into the analysis. Due to the differences in traffic barrier design and vehicle performance across different roadway classifications, only Wyoming interstate traffic barrier were considered.
Language: en
Keywords
crash severity; Bayesian hierarchical model; guardrail; traffic barrier