Abstract

BACKGROUND: Mental health problems are becoming increasingly prevalent among students and adequate support should be provided to prevent and treat mental health disorders in those at risk.



METHODS: This systematic review and meta-analysis examined the efficacy of psychological interventions for students, with consideration of how adaptions to intervention content and delivery could improve outcomes. We searched for randomised controlled trials (RCTs) of interventions in students with or at risk of mental health problems and extracted data for study characteristics, symptom severity, wellbeing, educational outcomes, and attrition. Eighty-four studies were included.



RESULTS: Promising effects were found for indicated and selective interventions to treat anxiety disorders, depression and eating disorders. PTSD and self-harm data was limited, and did not demonstrate significant effects. Relatively few trials adapted intervention delivery to student-specific concerns, and overall adapted interventions showed no benefit over non-adapted interventions. There was some suggestion that adaptions based on empirical evidence and provision of additional sessions, and transdiagnostic models may yield some benefits.



LIMITATIONS: The review is limited by the often poor quality of the literature and exclusion of non-published data.



CONCLUSIONS: Interventions for students show benefit though uncertainty remains around how best to optimise treatment delivery and content for students. Additional research into content targeting specific underlying mechanisms of problems and transdiagnostic approaches to provision could be promising avenues for further research.

