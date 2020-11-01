|
Citation
|
Mullola S, Brooks-Gunn J, Elovainio M, Hakulinen C, Schneper LM, Notterman DA. J. Affect. Disord. 2020; 280(Pt A): 432-441.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
33227672
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: We examined, (a) whether in early childhood exposure to risky family environment in different domains (socioeconomic, mental, parenting practices, health behavior, and child-related risks) and accumulatively across various domains (cumulative risk) is associated with child's problem behavior at age 9, and (b) whether the association is more pronounced in children carrying cumulative dopaminergic sensitizing genotype or living in low-income families.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Antisocial behavior; Cumulative dopaminergic sensitizing score; Cumulative family risk; Domain-specific family risk; Problem behavior