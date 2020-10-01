Abstract

BACKGROUND: While the concerns regarding the long-term cognitive effects of repeated sports related head injury have become a major source of debate, it is not uncommon for these patients to require neurosurgical interventions in the acute setting. The aim of this study was to provide a unique insight into the acute nature and neurosurgical management of sports and exercise related traumatic brain injury.



METHODS: We retrospectively analysed electronic records of all referrals made between July 2016 and December 2018 to the National Neurosurgical Centre at Beaumont Hospital to identify instances of sport and exercise related traumatic brain injuries (TBI). A sub-group analysis was carried out on patients transferred to the tertiary centre requiring neurosurgical/neuro-critical care.



RESULTS: Over the 30-month period, 194 patients (mean age: 36) were referred withsports and exercise related TBI, of which 56 were transferred to our unit (26 adults, 30 paediatrics). The most frequently encountered sporting activities were cycling, gaelic football, horse riding and rugby. Injuries included cerebral contusions, subdural haematomas, extradural haematomas and skull fractures. Neurosurgical intervention via intracranial pressure monitoring (ICP), decompressive craniectomy and elevation of depressed skull fracture was required in 28 out of 194 patients (14.4%). 85.7% (n = 48) of patients had a discharge Glasgow Coma Scale (GCS) of 15. 4 patients had a tracheostomy in place at discharge and there were 4 mortalities.



CONCLUSIONS: Sports and exercise activities, ranging from contact team sports to individual activities, are a common cause of traumatic brain injury and maybe associated with a significant morbidity and mortality.

