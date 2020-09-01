SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Nankaku M, Tanaka H, Ikeguchi R, Kikuchi T, Miyamoto S, Matsuda S. J. Clin. Neurosci. 2020; 81: 279-283.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.jocn.2020.09.067

PMID

33222930

Abstract

An understanding of the dose-response during training is important to identify the rehabilitation programs to obtain the improvement in chronic stroke patients. The purpose of this study was to determine whether distance-dose (distance walked across all sessions) during robot-assisted training affects the change of walking speed and distance in chronic stroke patients after intervention. Fifteen chronic stroke patients were enrolled in this study. The patients performed 8 gait training sessions using the Hybrid Assistive Limb (HAL) for 3 weeks. Gait speed, stride length, cadence, and 2-minute walk test (2MWT) were measured before and post-intervention. Total walking distance (distance walked across all sessions) in individual patients were also measured. Gait speed, stride length, cadence, and 2-minute walk test (2MWT) improved significantly after training. The average of walking distance for 8 sessions in individual patients was 3793.3 ± 2105.3 m. Moreover, the change of gait speed (r = 0.53) and 2MWT (r = 0.70) were positively correlated with the walking distance during 8 sessions. This study of finding demonstrated that greater total distance walked over all sessions of training using the HAL is directly associated with the better walking outcomes in patients with chronic stroke. Further researches with a larger number of patients and a control group are needed to quantify the study results more precisely.


Language: en

Keywords

Amount of training; Post-stroke; Robotic rehabilitation

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print