Citation
Hanif W, Khan MA, Younas M. J. Coll. Physicians Surg. Pak. 2020; 30(11): 1241-1242.
DOI
PMID
33222754
Abstract
Paraphenylenediamine (PPD) is an organic compound with chemical formula C6H4 (NH2)2. It is an aromatic amine, solid and white in color, which turns black on oxidation and is a main ingredient of many locally produced hair dyes. PPD is highly toxic compound, which causes significant damage to tissues and induces hypersensitivity allergic reactions.1 It causes skeletal and cardiac muscle necrosis, causing renal tubular occlusion due to myoglobin casts. It is also directly toxic to renal tubules.2 Here, a case of acute PPD poisoning with atypical presentation is reported. ...
Language: en