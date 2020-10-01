Abstract

BACKGROUND: Bites from nonnative snakes are uncommon, accounting for 1.1% of envenomations reported to poison centers between 2015 and 2018. Here we discuss two monocled cobra (Naja kaouthia) envenomations resulting in respiratory failure.



CASE REPORTS: A 30-year-old man and a 40-year-old man were bitten by their captive monocled cobras. At the first hospital, the first patient was mildly hypotensive, transiently bradycardic, and confused. He was intubated for respiratory distress. He was hypertensive to 211/119 mm Hg upon arrival to the second hospital. In the Emergency Department, cobra antivenom was administered. He was admitted to the medical intensive care unit (MICU) and had an additional bradycardic episode that corrected with atropine. He was extubated after 35 h. He was observed for an additional 9 h prior to going home, where he recovered without incident. The second patient developed abdominal pain, blurry vision, and dyspnea within 90 min of the bite. He was intubated at the first hospital. At the second hospital he received cobra antivenom and was admitted to the MICU. He was extubated after 9 h and discharged the following day with no further symptoms.



WHY SHOULD AN EMERGENCY PHYSICIAN BE AWARE OF THIS?: Envenomations after N. kaouthia bites are characterized by local tissue injury and various neurotoxic effects. Nonspecific signs and symptoms are common. Hematologic toxicity and cardiovascular manifestations are uncommon. Antivenom is the specific treatment for snake envenomation, but only certain antivenoms are indicated for N. kaouthia. Cholinesterase inhibitors may reduce toxicity from postsynaptic alpha toxins by increasing acetylcholine concentrations.

