Abstract

Historically, blood alcohol concentration (BAC) studies utilized a 1% concentration of the preservative sodium fluoride (NaF), leaving an information gap supporting usage of lower concentrations of NaF to preserve ethanol. As many forensic laboratories utilize Becton, Dickinson and Company 6-mL gray-top tubes (0.25% NaF), statistical comparisons were conducted to determine whether significant differences exist between BAC values obtained from 6-mL tubes versus 10-mL tubes (1% NaF). Whole blood was spiked at three concentrations, (0.04, 0.08, and 0.15 g/100 mL) and aliquoted into tubes at "low," "medium," and "high" fill volumes. Tubes were split into refrigerated or ambient storage and analyzed after 1, 3, 5, 7, and 30 days, using headspace gas chromatography. Each 6-mL and 10-mL tube pair, prepared, stored, and analyzed under identical conditions, was compared by t-test (95% confidence level). For refrigerated tubes, 32 of 45-tube pairs did not reject the null hypothesis (that 6-mL and 10-mL tubes yield equivalent BACs), and 31 of 45 ambient stored tube pairs did not reject the null hypothesis. Analysis of variance (ANOVA) found no significant differences between 6-mL and 10-mL gray-top tubes for 0.04 and 0.15 g/100 mL concentrations over 30 days; significant differences were observed for 0.08 g/100 mL concentration tubes, which warrants further study. Paired t-tests of grouped samples found no significant differences between 6-mL and 10-mL tubes at any concentration.

