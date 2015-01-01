|
Earnshaw VA, Menino DD, Sava LM, Perrotti J, Barnes TN, Humphrey DL, Reisner SL. J. LGBT Youth 2020; 17(3): 280-297.
(Copyright © 2020, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
33224407 PMCID
Abstract
Researchers and practitioners have recently called for greater involvement of school health professionals (SHPs; e.g., school psychologists, nurses, guidance counselors) in interventions to identify and address bullying of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer/questioning (LGBTQ) students. To inform future interventions, this study explored the perspectives of LGBTQ students and SHPs on LGBTQ bullying and SHPs' responses to LGBTQ bullying. Five online, asynchronous focus groups were held in 2018 with 28 LGBTQ students and 19 SHPs recruited from Massachusetts, US.
Language: en
Keywords
qualitative; LGBTQ; Bullying; intervention development; school health professionals