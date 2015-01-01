Abstract

This study aimed to describe anthropometry and incidence, nature and causes of match injuries in women's international rugby sevens and to compare these with results reported previously for men's international rugby sevens. The study comprised an 8-season, prospective study of World Rugby's women's Sevens World Series. Over the eight seasons, the overall incidence of injury was 105.6 (95% CI: 96.0 to 116.3) injuries/1000 player-match-hours with a mean injury severity of 53.4 (95% CI: 46.9 to 59.9) days-absence. There were no statistically significant trends for backs or forwards in the incidence (backs: p = 0.470; forwards: p = 0.242) or mean severity (backs: p = 0.098; forwards: p = 0.544) of injuries sustained over the 8-season period. Head/face (20.8%), knee (19.7%), ankle (11.3%) and shoulder/clavicle (8.4%) were the most common injury locations while ligament sprain (31.7%), concussion (15.6%), haematoma/bruise (11.5%) and fracture (11.5%) were the most common types of injury sustained. Being-tackled (35.4%), tackling (26.3%), collisions (13.8%) and rucks (8.8%) were the match events responsible for most injuries. The study indicates that injury burden in women's international rugby sevens (5,640 days-absence/1000 player-match-hours; 95% CI: 5,123 to 6,209) is similar to that reported previously for men's international rugby sevens (5,263 days-absence/1000 player-match-hours; 95% CI: 5,000 to 5,540).

