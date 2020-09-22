Abstract

OBJECTIVE: We sought to determine the frequency of and risk factors for suicide outcomes in somatic symptom and related disorders and whether any risk was independent of co-occurring mental disorders.



METHODS: We conducted a systematic review of studies on suicide death, suicide attempts, and suicidal ideation in those with somatic symptom disorders published prior to September 22, 2020 and indexed in PubMED, MEDLINE, PsycARTICLES, PsycINFO, EMBASE, or SCOPUS according to PRISMA guidelines.



RESULTS: Our search yielded 33 articles with significant heterogeneity in study design, sample selection, and assessment for suicide or risk factors. While suicide deaths have not been adequately studied, somatic symptom and related disorders are associated with increased risk for suicidal ideation and suicide attempts, with estimates ranging from 24 to 34% of participants who endorsed current active suicidal ideation and 13-67% of participants who endorsed a prior suicide attempt. The risk appeared independent of co-occurring mental disorders. Identified risk factors for suicide attempts in samples with somatic symptom and related disorders include scores on measures of anger, alexithymia, alcohol use, past hospitalizations, dissociation, and emotional abuse.



CONCLUSION: Although the literature is sparse, there exists evidence for an association, even independent of other mental disorders, between somatic symptom and related disorders and suicide outcomes. Practice guidelines for the management of these disorders should incorporate recommendations for the assessment and management of suicide risk. Future study is necessary to more fully elucidate potential unique risk factors for those suffering from these complex disorders.

