Abstract

Eyes and hand movements are known to be coordinated during a variety of tasks. While steering a vehicle, gaze was observed to be tightly linked with steering wheel angle changes over time, with the eyes leading the hands. In this experiment, participants were asked to drive a winding road composed of bends with systematically manipulated radii of curvature, under regular and automatic steering conditions. With automatic steering, the vehicle followed the road, but the steering wheel and participants hands did not move. Despite the absence of physical eye-hand coordination in that condition, the eye and [what the hands should have done] to produce the action on the steering wheel were found to be coordinated, as under regular steering. This result brings a convincing piece of evidence that eye movements do more than just guiding the hands. In addition, eye-hand coordination was also found to be intermittent, context and person-dependant.

Language: en