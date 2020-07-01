Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The optimal mode of transport of trauma patients from the scene to the hospital remains unknown. We aimed to study the impact of different prehospital modes of transport of penetrating trauma patients on hospital mortality.



METHODS: Using the Trauma Quality Improvement Program 2010 to 2016 database, we identified all adults with a penetrating injury. Univariate then multivariable logistic regression analyses were performed to study the correlation between the mode of transport and in-hospital mortality, adjusting for several covariates.



RESULTS: A total of 92,427 subjects were included. The overall mean transport time for patients transported by a ground ambulance, helicopter, fixed wing ambulance, and police/private vehicle were 32.2, 61.2, 68.9, and 28.2 minutes, respectively. Multivariable analyses revealed that compared with ground ambulance, helicopter transport was associated with a 34% decrease in the odds of mortality (odds ratio = 0.66, P <.0001), whereas police transport and private vehicle transport were associated with a 52% decrease in the odds of mortality (odds ratio = 0.48, P <.0001).



CONCLUSION: Helicopter, police, and private vehicle transports are associated with a decreased odds of mortality compared with ground ambulance. Further research should examine the variation in levels of care within different modes of prehospital transport.

