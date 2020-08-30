Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The aim of this review was to examine biopsychosocial factors associated with an increased risk of attention problems after a traumatic brain injury (TBI) in children.



DESIGN: A systematic review of the literature was conducted using data sources of MEDLINE, PsycINFO, and Cinahl up to August 30, 2020. Literature primarily examined pediatric patients with TBI and attention problems. Risk factors for attention problems post-TBI examined in all papers were identified and grouped into broad categories of biological, psychological, and social factors.



METHODologic quality of each study was assessed using the Modified Downs and Black checklist. PRISMA Guidelines from 2009 were utilized in completing this review.



RESULTS: Forty articles met inclusion criteria for this study. Overall findings were mixed but suggested that younger age at injury, presence of pre-injury ADHD, poorer pre-injury adaptive functioning, lower SES, and poorer family functioning were associated with increased risk of developing attention problems post-TBI.



CONCLUSION: Development of attention problems after pediatric TBI is complex and influenced by an array of biologic, environmental/social, injury-related, and host factors. Evidence is mixed and further study is needed to better understand the relationships between these factors and how they influence attention after TBI. Nonetheless, screening for attention problems in children with risk factors may allow for earlier identification and intervention, minimizing negative impacts of attention problems after TBI in children. Limitations of this study included heterogeneity of studies and overall low to moderate methodological quality of studies included as measured by the Modified Downs and Black Checklist.

