Journal Article

Citation

Boonmann C, Pérez T, Schmid M, Fegert JM, Jauk E, Schmeck K. BMC Psychiatry 2020; 20(1): e548.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)

DOI

10.1186/s12888-020-02943-z

PMID

33228596

Abstract

BACKGROUND: The aim of the current study is to examine the psychometric properties of the German Version of the Youth Psychopathic traits Inventory-Short Version (YPI-S).

METHODS: A sample of 856 adolescents (age: 15-19) from the German-speaking part of Switzerland was included. All participants completed the 50-item YPI, of which we derived the 18 items of the YPI-S. Furthermore, participants completed the Massachusetts Youth Screening Instrument-Version-2 (MAYSI-2), as well a self-report delinquency questionnaire.

RESULTS: We were able to replicate a three-factor structure and found moderate to good internal consistency for the total score as well as for the three dimensions of the YPI-S. Measurement invariance across gender was established. Furthermore, we found positive small to medium correlations with both internalizing and externalizing mental health problems, substance abuse problems, and offending behavior.

CONCLUSIONS: Our results suggest that the German version of the YPI-S is a reliable and valid screening instrument for psychopathic traits in both boys and girls from the general population in the German-speaking part of Switzerland.


Language: en

Keywords

Gender; CU-traits; Psychopathic traits; YPI-S

