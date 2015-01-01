Abstract

The relationship between alcohol consumption and traumatic brain injury (TBI) often focuses on alcohol consumption increasing the likelihood of incurring a TBI, rather than alcohol use outcomes after TBI. However, patients without a history of an alcohol use disorder can also show increased problem drinking after single or multiple TBIs. Alcohol and mild TBI share diffuse deleterious neurological impacts and cognitive impairments; therefore, the purpose of these studies was to determine if an interaction on brain and behavior outcomes occurs when alcohol is consumed longitudinally after TBI. To examine the impact of mild repetitive TBI (rmTBI) on voluntary alcohol consumption, mice were subjected to four mild TBI or sham procedures over a 2 week period, then offered alcohol (20% v/v) for 2 weeks using the two-bottle choice, drinking in the dark protocol. Following the drinking period, mice were evaluated for neuroinflammatory cytokine response or tested for cognitive and behavioral deficits.



RESULTS indicate no difference in alcohol consumption or preference following rmTBI as compared to sham; however, increases in the neuroinflammatory cytokine response due to alcohol consumption and some mild cognitive behavioral deficits after rmTBI and alcohol consumption were observed. These data suggest that the cytokine response to alcohol drinking and rmTBI + alcohol drinking is not necessarily aggregate, but the combination does result in an exacerbation of cognitive behavioral outcomes.

Language: en