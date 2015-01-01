|
Citation
|
Lemercier-Dugarin M, Romo L, Tijus C, Zerhouni O. Cyberpsychol. Behav. Soc. Netw. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Mary Ann Liebert Publishers)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
33232619
|
Abstract
|
Prior studies have mainly focused on the controversial issue of whether violent video games lead to aggressive behavior in real life. However, data regarding antisocial behavior while playing online are still scarce. In this study, we examined the relationship between toxicity (a form of verbal aggressive behavior directed against other players) in multiplayer online video games and several potential predictors such as personality traits, emotion reactivity, and motivations to play. A large-scale survey (n = 816) was conducted among French-speaking adult gamers, assessing video game habits, impulsivity, empathy, emotion reactivity, and motivations to play (i.e., socialization, achievement, immersion).
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
impulsivity; empathy; video games; gamers; motivations to play; toxic behaviors