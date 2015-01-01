Abstract

A newborn fall to the floor from a sleeping parent's arms in the immediate postpartum period may result in a skull fracture, head bleed, and transfer to the NICU for observation. These harmful consequences galvanized frontline clinicians to prevent these tragic accidents, but, a decade later, they continue at a stubbornly low, persistent level. In this article, I suggest that a misunderstanding of sleep science may be a barrier to effective interventions. The science of sleep is presented to inform a new paradigm that would have greater potential of eliminating dangerous newborn falls.

