Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Duthie EA. Hosp. Pediatr. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, American Academy of Pediatrics Section on Hospital Medicine)

DOI

10.1542/hpeds.2020-0112

PMID

33229336

Abstract

A newborn fall to the floor from a sleeping parent's arms in the immediate postpartum period may result in a skull fracture, head bleed, and transfer to the NICU for observation. These harmful consequences galvanized frontline clinicians to prevent these tragic accidents, but, a decade later, they continue at a stubbornly low, persistent level. In this article, I suggest that a misunderstanding of sleep science may be a barrier to effective interventions. The science of sleep is presented to inform a new paradigm that would have greater potential of eliminating dangerous newborn falls.


Language: en
