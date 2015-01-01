Abstract

BACKGROUND/AIMS: To describe the epidemiology, outcomes, and prognostic factors of intraocular foreign body (IOFB) injuries at a tertiary ophthalmic referral centre in Cork University Hospital, Ireland.



METHODS: A retrospective review of 23 eyes with IOFB that presented to Cork University Hospital (CUH) from January 2009 to December 2019 was performed. The mechanism and characteristics of IOFB injury were all noted. This data was collated and analysed to ascertain the epidemiology of IOFB injury in CUH and to describe the prognostic factors affecting visual outcome following IOFB injury.



RESULTS: There was a 100% male prevalence. The mean age was 37.4 years. The majority of IOFBs were metal in nature and were acquired by hammering, often while working and frequently in the absence of personal protective equipment (PPE). The route of entry for the IOFB was via the cornea in 70% of cases. Fifty-two percent of cases were clinically detectable and 43% of cases were only identifiable on CT (computed tomography) imaging. Eighty-seven percent of cases underwent surgery on the same day as presentation. There was no incidence (0%) of endophthalmitis. Seventeen percent of cases developed post-operative retinal detachment (RD). The mean pre-operative VA was 0.79 LogMAR (6/38 Snellen equivalent-SE) compared to a mean VA of 0.58 LogMAR (6/24 SE) following surgery.



CONCLUSIONS: This review provides important epidemiological data for IOFB injuries in Ireland. It also adds some useful information to the literature in relation to prognostic factors and lens status post IOFB injury.

