Journal Article

Citation

DeLange Martinez P, Nakayama C, Young HM. J. Gerontol. Nurs. 2020; 46(12): 7-13.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Healio)

DOI

10.3928/00989134-20201106-02

PMID

33232492

Abstract

Age-friendly cities optimize opportunities for health, participation, and security to enhance quality of life as people age. The Age-Friendly Cities framework evaluates eight evidence-based domains, including: outdoor spaces and buildings; transportation; housing; social participation; respect and social inclusion; civic participation and employment; communication and information; and community support and health services. The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted each of these domains, necessitating reconsideration of opportunities to promote safety, wellness, and empowerment for older adults and persons with disabilities in this new reality. This qualitative descriptive study provides perspectives of gerontologists, senior service providers, and diverse older adults. Participants identified emerging issues and concerns related to the eight age-friendly domains, as well as highlighted best practices and potential solutions. The findings provide direction for gerontological nurses in practice and research who aim to address social determinants of health while promoting aging in place for older adults. [Journal of Gerontological Nursing, 46(12), 7-13.].


Language: en
