Abou El-Magd RM, Urichuk L, Surood S, Li D, Greenshaw A, Grunau M, MacNeil L, Challborn I, Grauwiler D, Olson R, Agyapong VIO. JMIR Res. Protoc. 2020; 9(11): e19112.
(Copyright © 2020, JMIR)
33231553
BACKGROUND: Suicide is a major cause of preventable death globally and a leading cause of death by injury in Canada. To support people who experience suicidal thoughts and behaviors and to ultimately prevent people from dying by suicide, it is important to understand individual and familial experiences with the health care system.
Language: en
suicide; social support; family members’ perspectives; health systems interactions; suicide in Alberta