BACKGROUND: Suicide is a major cause of preventable death globally and a leading cause of death by injury in Canada. To support people who experience suicidal thoughts and behaviors and to ultimately prevent people from dying by suicide, it is important to understand individual and familial experiences with the health care system.



OBJECTIVE: We present the protocol for a study, the objective of which is to explore how people who died by suicide, and their family members, interacted with the health care system.



METHODS: This is a quantitative research study. Data will be collected through a self-administered paper-based or online survey of the family member of patients who died by suicide. The sample size was calculated to be 385 (margin of error ±3%).



RESULTS: Data collection will start in October 2020 and results will be available by March 2021. We expect the results to shed light on the experiences of individuals who died by suicide and their family members with the health care system. The study has received ethical clearance from the Health Ethics Research Board of the University of Alberta (Pro00096342).



CONCLUSIONS: Our study may inform practice, policy, and future research. The findings may shape how members of the health care system respond to people who are at risk of suicide and their families.



INTERNATIONAL REGISTERED REPORT IDENTIFIER (IRRID): PRR1-10.2196/19112.

