|
Citation
|
Sexton A, West K, Gill G, Wiseman A, Taylor J, Purvis R, Fahey M, Storey E, Walsh M, James P. Psychol. Health 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
33232178
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: Genomic testing for early-onset dementia is becoming more accessible, along with predictive testing for at-risk relatives; however, complex counselling issues are important to address. The topic of suicide often has stigma associated, and thoughts or experiences may not be volunteered without prompting. Little has been published with consideration to suicide rates in the context of family experiences and their significance in genetic counselling for relatives of people with Huntington disease and frontotemporal dementia.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
frontotemporal dementia; genetic counselling; Huntington disease; predictive genetic testing; suicide rate