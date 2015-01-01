|
Jalayer M, Pour-Rouholamin M, Patel D, Das S, Parvardeh H. Traffic Injury Prev. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2020, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
33232215
OBJECTIVE: A roadway departure crash is one in which a vehicle crosses an edge line, a centerline, or otherwise leaves the traveled way. These crashes that involve run-off-road and cross-median/centerline head-on collisions tend to be more severe than other crash types. According to the NHTSA Fatality Analysis Reporting System database, a total of 7,833 people perished in crashes involving fixed roadside objects in 2017, accounting for 21 percent of the total number of fatalities in the United States. Several previous studies have reported that rural bridge-related crashes result in more fatalities due to their being mostly the fixed-object crash type. As such, further in-depth investigation of this type of crash is necessary. Due to the lack of a comprehensive database that includes bridge-related crashes and bridge characteristics, identifying the key factors contributing to this type of crash is a challenging task that is addressed in this paper.
Bridge-related crash; Firth’s logistic model; fixed-object; odds ratio