Abstract

OBJECTIVES: The aims of the study are to describe the injury patterns among recreational skiers and snowboarders in China and to provide primary data to guide the reconstruction of regional healthcare facilities to deal with the increasing number of participants in snow sports.



DESIGN: Retrospective cross-sectional study.



METHODS: A retrospective study was performed in Wanlong Ski Resort in Chongli, China. Data of all injured skiers and snowboarders treated in the resort clinic during the 2018-2019 season were collected. Patients' information, including sex, age, equipment, skill level and injured body part, was analysed.



RESULTS: A total of 753 sports injuries were recorded. The estimated incidence of injury was 1.98 per 1000 skier days. 453 cases (60.2%) were associated with skiing. The mean age of skiers was older than snowboarders (35.1±14.5 vs 29.0±8.9, p<0.01). Injury not involving others constituted 67.9% of all injuries. The most common injured body part among skiers was lower extremity, contrary to injury in the upper extremity among snowboarders. Head and cervical injury was identified in 13.7% of skiers and 13.6% of snowboarders.



CONCLUSION: The incidence of skiing/snowboarding injury in China was similar to other countries. Injury pattern differed among different sports and causes of injury.

Language: en