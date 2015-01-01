SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Lopetegui Lia N, Luke A, Asad SD, Sama S, Wolansky LJ, Hegde UP. Clin. Case Rep. 2020; 8(11): 2148-2151.

It is important to obtain coagulation tests to assess bleeding risk in trauma patients undergoing emergency surgery when a bleeding disorder may be obscured. Identifying specific clotting factor defects is critical in successful patient management.


coagulation testing; emergency trauma surgery; factor VII deficiency; intracranial bleed; soccer‐related trauma

