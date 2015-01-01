SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Kitridis D, Karaiskos T, Chalidis B, Galanis N, Givissis P. Clin. Case Rep. 2020; 8(11): 2300-2301.

(Copyright © 2020, John Wiley and Sons)

10.1002/ccr3.3113

33235784 PMCID

Traumatic lung herniation is an uncommon complication of blunt chest trauma due to seatbelt injury. High index of suspicion, adherence to ATLS guidelines, and cooperation between different surgical specialties for the prompt stabilization of flail chest and primary or prosthetic closure of the defect may ensure a favorable outcome.


orthopedics; cardiothoracic surgery; emergency medicine; flail chest

