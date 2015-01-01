Abstract

BACKGROUND: Ecological studies have explored associations between suicide rates and antidepressant prescriptions in the population, but most of them are limited as they analyzed short-term correlations that may be spurious. The aim of this long-term study was to examine whether trends in suicide rates changed in three European countries when the first antidepressants were introduced in 1960 and when prescription rates increased steeply after 1990 with the introduction of the serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs).



METHODS: Data were extracted from the WHO Mortality Database. Suicide rates were calculated for people aged 10-89 years from 1951-2015 for Italy, 1955-2016 for Austria and 1951-2013 for Switzerland. Trends in suicide rates stratified by gender were analyzed using joinpoint regression models.



RESULTS: There was a general pattern of long-term trends that was broadly consistent across all three countries. Suicide rates were stable or decreasing during the 1950s and 1960s, they rose during the 1970s, peaked in the early 1980s and thereafter they declined. There were a few notable exceptions to these general trends. In Italian men, suicide rates increased until 1997, then fell sharply until 2006 and increased again from 2006 to 2015. In women from all three countries, there was an extended period during the 2000s when suicide rates were stable. No trend changes occurred around 1960 or 1990.



CONCLUSIONS: The introduction of antidepressants around 1960 and the sharp increase in prescriptions after 1990 with the introduction of the SSRIs did not coincide with trend changes in suicide rates in Italy, Austria or Switzerland.

Language: en