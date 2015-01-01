Abstract

PURPOSE: The aim of this study was to evaluate the effects of Otago exercises on falls, balance, and physical performance in old-aged adults with high fall risk living in a nursing home.



METHODS: This randomized controlled trial included 72 individuals over 65 years of age residing in a single nursing home in Izmir, Turkey. The participants were randomized into the Otago exercise group and walking (control) group. The Otago group performed 45 min of Otago exercises 3 days/week for 12 weeks plus a walking program on 3 other days of the week. The control group did only the walking program (minimum of 30 min 3 days/week). Number of falls, Berg Balance Scale (BBS), 30-s Chair Stand Test (30 s-CST), and 6-min Walk Test (6MWT) were assessed before the intervention and at the end of the 3-month intervention. The primary outcome was number of falls.



RESULTS: The groups were well matched in terms of age (74.6 ± 5.9 vs. 75.8 ± 4.5) and sex (p > 0.05). The Otago group showed a significantly greater reduction in number of falls at the end of the intervention (p < 0.05). Of the secondary outcomes, the Otago group had greater median increases in BBS score (p < 0.05) and 30 s-CST score (p < 0.05) post-intervention compared to the walking group. There was no significant difference between the groups in terms of post-intervention change in 6MWT distance (p > 0.05).



CONCLUSION: The Otago exercise program improved balance and physical performance and reduced falls in our sample and may be effective in falls prevention interventions for old-aged nursing home residents.

Language: en