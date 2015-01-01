Abstract

Methamphetamine is one of the most commonly abused illicit drugs in Iran. Despite this fact, there has been relatively little research on methamphetamine-associated deaths in Iran. The present study aimed to investigate the cause of death in methamphetamine positive cases based on forensic toxicology findings In this data base descriptive study, individuals with methamphetamine-associated deaths that were referred to the Legal Medicine Organization, Tehran, Iran (2011-2018) were assessed. Deaths including those from natural causes, toxicity, accident and suicides with positive forensic toxicology analyses for methamphetamine and its metabolite amphetamine in postmortem samples were investigated. All cases were examined to determine trends in methamphetamine-associated deaths, and in the manner and causes of deaths. During the eight year study there were 1389 methamphetamine-associated deaths. The mean age was 37.47±10.87 years, with a male/female ratio of 12.36:10. The methamphetamine-associated death rate increased significantly during the study period (2.05 vs. 21.93 per 106 Tehran province populations). The most common cause of death was cardiac arrest due to stimulant abuse with supportive histologic findings of acute myocardial infarction, myocardial fiber hypertrophy, aortic dissection and perivascular fibrosis (25%). Opioids (methadone, tramadol and morphine), tricyclic antidepressants and benzodiazepines were frequently present in postmortem samples of study cases. Methamphetamine-associated deaths significantly contribute to illicit drug-associated deaths in Tehran and represent a substantial clinical and public health problem.

Language: en