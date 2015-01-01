Abstract

Slope stability assessment is essential for safe and sustainable development widely applied in mining, civil, and environmental engineering projects around the world. This study aimed to conduct a stability analysis of a selected Himalayan road cut slope from two different sections, named sections (A) and (B). The strength reduction factor (SRF) based on the finite element method was used to simulate the slope sections using Phase2 software. A mesh pattern of six node triangle elements was used during the numerical simulation. The Mohr-Coulomb parameters and other inputs used in the numerical modelling of the investigated slope were estimated by different geotechnical tests, namely, the direct shear test, density analysis test, rock hardness test, and Brazilian test. The results indicated that the critical SRF of the completely weathered slope profile section (A), with a relatively low overall angle, was found to be 1.25, which is approximately 50% lower than the value obtained in the moderately to highly weathered profile section (B), equal to 2.53. These results are in agreement with other published studies, which revealed that the geometry of a slope influences the weathering grade, which in turn destabilizes the slope. The results of this study will help in engineering slope design considering the influence of weathering.

