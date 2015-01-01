|
Citation
|
Rodríguez-Cifuentes F, Fernández-Salinero S, Moriano JA, Topa G. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2020; 17(22): e8616.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
33233538
|
Abstract
|
Presenteeism is a hazardous behaviour that may have personal and organizational consequences. The main objective of this research was to investigate the relationship between presenteeism and job satisfaction and evaluate the role of overcommitment as a mediator and the role of work-related and personal bullying as moderators in these relationships.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
job satisfaction; workplace bullying; economic stress; overcommitment; personal bullying; presenteeism; work-related bullying