Abstract

Gender-based violence (GBV) is a serious global public health problem that becomes aggravated during public health emergencies that involve quarantine measures. It is important to train nursing students on GBV, especially in vulnerable situations, such as the current COVID-19 pandemic. The purpose of our study is to explore the perceptions of third-year nursing students about simulated nursing video consultations for providing assistance to potential cases of GBV victims using a high-fidelity clinical simulation methodology. After all of the simulated scenarios were completed, 48 scripted interviews were carried out following a guide composed of four open-ended questions to facilitate in-depth discussion. A descriptive qualitative study based on the interpretative paradigm was conducted. The nursing students indicated that they improved their knowledge on GBV victim management (mainly their awareness of the problem, recognition of the role of nursing professionals, and performance of non-technical skills), although they also mentioned the need for continuous training (particularly in socio-emotional skills, interview techniques, a holistic nursing care approach, and not presupposing). This innovative high-fidelity simulation methodology allows nursing students to improve their awareness of the GBV problem, acquire a realistic view about their role in addressing GBV, and build their non-technical skills (such as active listening, communication skills, empathy, and generating confidence) required to adequately care for victims of GBV.

