Abstract

BACKGROUNDS: Despite remarkable progress in the reduction of maternal mortality, postpartum depression remains a major public health problem among vulnerable populations. In Ethiopia, study findings regarding postpartum depression and its association with intimate partner violence and social support have been inconsistent. Therefore, this systematic review and meta-analysis estimate the pooled prevalence of postpartum depression and its association with intimate partner violence and inadequate social support in Ethiopia.



METHODS: We systematically searched international databases like PubMed, Web of Science, SCOPUS, CINAHL, PsycINFO, Google Scholar, Science Direct, and the Cochrane Library. All identified observational studies reporting the postpartum depression and or its predictors in Ethiopia were included. Two authors independently extracted all necessary data using a standardized data extraction format. The I2 statistics were used to assess the heterogeneity of the studies. A random-effects model was computed to estimate the pooled prevalence of postpartum depression and its associations with the selected predictors.



RESULTS: The random effect meta-analysis of thirteen studies showed a pooled prevalence of postpartum depression was 21.55% (95% CI: 17.89, 25.94). The highest prevalence of postpartum depression occurred in Addis Ababa, 23.3% and the lowest was in Harar, 13.11%. Our meta-analysis indicated a 5.46 folds increased risk of postpartum depression among women exposed to intimate partner violence (POR = 5.46 (95%CI: 3.94, 7.56, I2=38.8%) and 6.27 folds increased risk postpartum depression among women who had inadequate social support (POR = 6.27 (95%CI: 4.83, 8.13, I2=0) relative to those who had adequate social support. The meta-analysis further revealed that marital dissatisfaction (POR = 2.6%; 95%CI: 1.48-4.65), previous postpartum depression (POR = 2.03%; 95%CI: 1.72-2.4), and substance abuse (POR = 2.03%; 95%CI: 1.72-2.4) were associated with postpartum depression.



CONCLUSIONS: Our study indicates that two in every ten postpartum women in Ethiopia are suffering from postpartum depression. Intimate partner violence and social support should be a major focus to improve women's mental health during postpartum period with the reduction of substance abuse. There is an urgent need for concerted efforts in the reduction of postpartum depression through prevention efforts of intimate partner violence and substance abuse.

