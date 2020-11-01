|
Citation
|
van der Burgt MCA, Beekman ATF, Hoogendoorn AW, Berkelmans G, Franx G, Gilissen R. J. Affect. Disord. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
33234278
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: In 2017, the European Alliance against Depression (EAAD) was introduced in The Netherlands through the creation of six Suicide Prevention Action Networks (SUPRANET Community). The intervention was launched with a national suicide prevention awareness campaign. This campaign aims to encourage the general public to talk about suicide. This study aimed to gain insight into the effectiveness of the campaign in achieving attitudinal change in the general public, as stigmas related to mental health disorders and -services are an important reason for insufficient help-seeking.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Suicide prevention; attitudinal change; help-seeking behaviour; multi-level intervention; public awareness campaign; SUPRANET