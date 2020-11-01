Abstract

BACKGROUND: Suicidal ideation (SI) is a common feature of depression and is closely associated with suicidal behaviour. Social support is implicated as an important determinant of suicide, but it is unclear how different social support dimensions influence SI in young people with depression. This study examines relationships between social support dimensions and SI in young people with major depressive disorder (MDD).



METHODS: 283 Australians aged 15-25, diagnosed with MDD, were recruited from two clinical trials conducted in youth-specific outpatient mental health services. The Multidimensional Scale of Perceived Social Support (MSPSS) was used to evaluate perceived support from Family, Friends, and a Significant Other. Suicidal ideation was assessed using the Suicidal Ideation Questionnaire (SIQ). Hierarchical regression was used to explore associations between social support and SI, controlling for demographics and depression severity.



RESULTS: A hierarchical regression model predicted 9% of the variability in SI, with depression severity being the most significant predictor. Family Support was inversely related to SI and uniquely contributed 2% of the variance; β = -0.15 (95% CI -0.27 - -0.02) p <.05. Demographics and support from Friends or a Significant Other were not significantly associated with SI.



LIMITATIONS: Findings are correlational; it cannot be determined that increasing family support would decrease SI severity.



CONCLUSION: Perceived Family Support was negatively associated with SI in young people with MDD. This suggests that family members might play important roles in suicide prevention efforts. More work is needed exploring ways to empower families to develop adaptive family functioning and support.

