Nagle ME, Joshi KG, Frierson RL, Durkin MW, Karydi A. J. Am. Acad. Psychiatry Law 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
33234536
Individuals with mental illness have often been misperceived by the public to pose a higher risk of violence to others. Consequently, the United States government and many individual states have enacted laws barring firearm access for certain individuals with mental illness. Many of these laws allow for eventual restoration of firearm access (i.e., relief from firearm disability (RFD)). This study assesses the knowledge base and attitudes of psychiatrists practicing in South Carolina regarding these gun laws.
gun rights; psychiatrists; restoration; restriction