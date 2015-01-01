Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Patients that do not show up for scheduled clinic appointments affect the quality of healthcare provided. This study aimed to recognize the reasons behind missing scheduled appointments and understand possible solutions from the patient's perspective.



Method: We included 100 patients that attended the outpatient Medicine clinic in January 2020. Selection criteria were based on missing one or more of the scheduled clinic appointments in the last year. The participants answered a questionnaire to clarify the reasons for missing a scheduled clinic appointment and offer suggestions for a solution. The recruiter, in turn, answered several demographical questions.



Results: The study showed a statistically significant difference between the no-show rate in females at 60% compared to males at 40% (P = 0.0023). The no show rate was not significantly affected by the day of the week, time of appointment, or the weather. Forgetting about the appointment was the most common cause (36 subjects). Work-related issues were reported in 17 participants, making it the 2nd most common cause. Not notified about the appointment, Lack of transportation, childcare-related issues, along with other reasons, were less likely reported (Table 2). 11 out of 36 (30%) subjects suggested a reminder text message in their preferred language; meanwhile, 4 others suggested a weekend clinic.



Conclusion: The patients should be aware of different appointment reminders options and have the freedom to choose a suitable reminder. Patients should be educated about the importance of calling to cancel the appointment since some of the reasons for no show are unpreventable.

