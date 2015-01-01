|
Citation
Clement D, Arvinen-Barrow M. J. Sport Rehab. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Human Kinetics Publishers)
DOI
PMID
33238240
Abstract
CONTEXT: A multidisciplinary approach is one of the many forms of professional practice that can be utilized by sports medicine professionals to provide care to injured athletes. While this approach has been empirically supported in the health care domain, studies supporting its utilization in the sport injury rehabilitation context-particularly at the high school level-are limited.
Language: en
Keywords
injury; professional practice; support; athletic; multidisciplinary model of care; sociogram