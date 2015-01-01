Abstract

CONTEXT: A multidisciplinary approach is one of the many forms of professional practice that can be utilized by sports medicine professionals to provide care to injured athletes. While this approach has been empirically supported in the health care domain, studies supporting its utilization in the sport injury rehabilitation context-particularly at the high school level-are limited.

OBJECTIVE: To investigate former high school athletes' experiences of a multidisciplinary model of care for sport injury rehabilitation.



DESIGN: Cross-sectional survey design.



SETTING: In-person, in a classroom setting at 2 Division I universities.



PATIENTS: A total of 186 former high school athletes.



MAIN OUTCOME MEASURE: An author-constructed instrument developed using the multidisciplinary model of care for sport injury rehabilitation as a guide.



RESULTS: Family, athletic coaches, and athletic trainers were the closest professionals/individuals that injured athletes reported interacting with during sport injury rehabilitation. The data also revealed that these professionals/individuals had the closest and most direct relationships with the injured athletes.



CONCLUSIONS: The findings from the present study provided support for the utilization of the multidisciplinary model of care for sport injury rehabilitation with high school athletes.

Language: en