Abstract

INTRODUCTION: The present case report presents the most extreme negative aspects of gaming, namely PUBG-related suicide during the coronavirus disease-2019 pandemic in Pakistan.



CASE PRESENTATION: Three suicide cases of extreme gamers occurred within a few days of each other in Lahore, Pakistan. All three were young males aged 16-20 years and their suicides appear to be related to PUBG addiction. It is likely that all three individuals experienced other predisposing factors relating to psychological instability.



PRACTICAL IMPLICATIONS: For vulnerable groups such as adolescents and emerging adults who have psychological predispositions and/or other comorbidities, engrossing videogames which take up many hours a day such as PUBG may pose a risk which in the most extreme cases may be fatal.

