SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

McCall WV, Sareddy S, Youssef NA, Miller BJ, Rosenquist PB. Psychiatry Res. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.psychres.2020.113582

PMID

33234325

Abstract

The pupillary light reflex (PLR) reflects physiologic arousal, and a potential point-of-care biomarker of suicide risk. We collected data from 9 healthy controls, 6 non-suicidal depressed patients, 7 with prior suicide attempts but not presently suicidal, and 8 depressed patients who were actively suicidal. The pupillary maximum constriction velocity (MCV) was similar between the non-suicidal depressed patients and healthy controls (the "Never suicidal" group). Patients with prior attempt resembled the patients expressing active suicidal ideation (the "Ever suicidal" group). MCV was a significant predictor within a logistic regression model of participants who were "Ever suicidal" versus "Never suicidal".


Language: en

Keywords

suicide; pupillary light reflex; hyperarousal

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print