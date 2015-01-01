Abstract

The pupillary light reflex (PLR) reflects physiologic arousal, and a potential point-of-care biomarker of suicide risk. We collected data from 9 healthy controls, 6 non-suicidal depressed patients, 7 with prior suicide attempts but not presently suicidal, and 8 depressed patients who were actively suicidal. The pupillary maximum constriction velocity (MCV) was similar between the non-suicidal depressed patients and healthy controls (the "Never suicidal" group). Patients with prior attempt resembled the patients expressing active suicidal ideation (the "Ever suicidal" group). MCV was a significant predictor within a logistic regression model of participants who were "Ever suicidal" versus "Never suicidal".

Language: en