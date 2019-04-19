Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To know the perception of multiparous women about their experiences with obstetric violence.



METHODS: Qualitative descriptive study carried out from January to May 2019 in basic health units in the city of Rio Grande, Rio Grande do Sul. Twenty multiparous women from the community participated in the study. Data were collected through interviews and submitted to content analysis.



RESULTS: Two subcategories were constructed: Obstetric Violence in primiparous women, where women suffered verbal violence to collaborate during fetal expulsion in labor; Obstetric violence in multiparous women, where there was verbal and physical violence related to the fact that the women had many children.



FINAL CONSIDERATIONS: Obstetric violence in health institutions is experienced by many women. The trauma suffered will follow them through their lives. The naturalization of violent practices during labor and birth should be avoided, in order to ensure respectful and non-discriminatory care.

Language: en