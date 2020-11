Abstract

Skateboarding as we know it became popular in the 1950s. Since that time the materials as well as boards themselves have undergone significant developments. And so has the range of uses as well as tricks, jumps being performed on and with the board. Over time, different disciplines developed and the sport became more and more specific, turning into its very own lifestyle. The growing popularity of the sport was subsequently accompanied by an increase in injuries. The most common types of injuries are sprains, contusions, fractures and superficial wounds. Fractures are mainly located at the upper extremities, primarily distal of the elbow joint. Whereas the lower limbs, especially the ankle joint are mainly affected by sprains. Moreover, skateboarders do have a high risk for traumatic brain injury (TBI), whereas thoracic and abdominal traumata are less common. Comparing various boarding disciplines, there can be observed different patterns of injury. While the more agile skateboard is mainly associated with musculoskeletal traumas, accidents with longboards which are built for speed lead to higher numbers of head injuries. While street-skating is known as being related to ankle distortions, bowl-skaters are more prone to sustain injuries in the wrist and hand. Among others, fatigue, lack of training or fitness as well as bad road or environmental conditions are causal factors concerning such accidents. Besides, it should not go unmentioned that skateboards are often inappropriately taken as toys or accessories rather than sports equipment. The incidence of severe trauma seems to be higher in adolescents than in children. This may be a result of skaters not wearing protection gear or overestimating themselves regarding their level of skill. Therefore, an adequate training as well as appropriate equipment are some essential measures in the preventions of skateboard injuries.

Language: de