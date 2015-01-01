|
Berg E, Wilhelm K, Handley T. BMC Psychiatry 2020; 20(1): e560.
(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
33238947
BACKGROUND: Despite increasing awareness of high rates of physical illness and poor lifestyle behaviours among patients with a history of repeated deliberate self-harm (DSH), there is little research on specific lifestyle factors that are potentially problematic for this group. This paper aims to explore the relationship between lifetime repeated DSH and certain lifestyle factors, including balanced meals, eating breakfast, consumption of 'junk' food, weight, exercise, substance/alcohol use, smoking and social support, in a cohort of patients who presented to the Emergency Department (ED) with suicidal ideation or DSH.
Depression; Suicidality; Smoking; Deliberate self-harm; Lifestyle; Nutrition