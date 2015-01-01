|
Chechko N, Stormanns E, Podoll K, Stickel S, Neuner I. BMC Psychiatry 2020; 20(1): e563.
(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
33238922
BACKGROUND: Autoenucleation is a rare form of self-mutilation typically associated with psychiatric disorders such as schizophrenia, substance-induced psychosis and bipolar disorder. The act is usually unilateral, although bilateral attempts are also well documented in the literature.
Delusion of sin; Schizoaffective disorder; Self-enucleation; Self-mutilation