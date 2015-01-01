Abstract

BACKGROUND: Studies of suicide prevention gatekeeper trainings (GKT) show temporary enhancements in short-term behavioral outcomes and limited enhancements in intermediate behavioral outcomes. Aims: We aimed to examine the impact of two training enhancements (role-play and booster) on intermediate GKT outcomes.



Method: The study used a factorial randomized controlled design to assign participants to one of four groups. Three indicators of gatekeeper behavior at 6-month follow-up were the primary outcomes of interest. We used propensity score-based techniques to address observed imbalances.



RESULTS: At 6 months, among participants assigned to role-play, a significantly larger proportion of those assigned to booster performed identifications and referrals followed by a notification to the referral source, and followed by escorting the youth to the resource.



Limitations: While observed imbalances were addressed, unobserved differences may persist. The validity of self-reported indicators to measure actual behavior remains unknown.



Conclusion: Results suggest that active learning strategies can, in combination, enhance the effectiveness of trainings. The strategies seem to increase the comprehensiveness of gatekeeper behaviors.

