|
Citation
|
Godoy Garraza L, Kuiper N, Cross WF, Hicks B, Walrath C. Crisis 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, International Association for Suicide Prevention, Publisher Hogrefe Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
33241739
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Studies of suicide prevention gatekeeper trainings (GKT) show temporary enhancements in short-term behavioral outcomes and limited enhancements in intermediate behavioral outcomes. Aims: We aimed to examine the impact of two training enhancements (role-play and booster) on intermediate GKT outcomes.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
suicide prevention; active learning; gatekeeper training