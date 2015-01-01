|
Citation
|
Bergmans Y, Guimond T, Lambert C, McInerney S, O'Brien K. Crisis 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, International Association for Suicide Prevention, Publisher Hogrefe Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
33241742
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Alexithymia, an inability to identify or describe emotions, is associated with suicidality yet the correlation with single or repeated suicide attempts is less clear. Aims: We aimed to assess the modifiability of alexithymia following a group psychosocial intervention focused on improving emotional literacy in those with a history of recurrent suicide attempts (RSA).
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
alexithymia; directed acyclic graph (DAG); group intervention; recurrent suicide attempts